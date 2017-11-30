Listen Live Sports

Pennsylvania man's loudspeaker broadcast of 'Taps' ending

November 30, 2017
 
GLEN ROCK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man whose nightly broadcast of taps through loudspeakers led to lawsuit threats and complaints from his neighbors said the recording will play for the last time this week.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Corney invited the public to his Glen Rock home to listen to the recording Thursday night over cookies and hot chocolate.

Corney has been playing the recording for about two years. He added the loudspeakers last spring.

He reached a compromise with the Glen Rock Borough Council on Nov. 15 after they voted to move the playing to a public park as part of a veteran’s memorial. Corney previously planned to wait to lower the volume until the speakers are set up, but moved it sooner after receiving trash talk on social media.

Corney is a member of the committee working to move the playing to the new location and produce a memorial explaining the significance of the song.

He said he doesn’t know when the speakers will be set up in the park. The committee said it is working to determine the appropriate volume and type of speakers.

Corney will turn down the recording for his personal use starting Friday, he said. Neighbor Scott Thomason, who previously protested Corney playing “Taps” by playing his own loud music simultaneously, said he is happy that he will be turning the volume down, but still worried the song will be too loud.

Corney said Thursday’s event was called “Last night of ‘Taps.”

