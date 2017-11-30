Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police arrest bank robbery suspect hiding in port-a-potty

November 30, 2017 9:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

REVERE, Mass. (AP) — A bank robbery suspect is in police custody after authorities say he tried to make a smelly escape in a portable toilet.

Police say 41-year-old Steven Spolidoro, of Woburn, walked into a Revere bank around 1 p.m. Wednesday, demanded money and fled with about $1,000 cash.

An off-duty officer in the area provided authorities with a description of Spolidoro’s vehicle. It was spotted in Boston, and police say Spolidoro abandoned his vehicle and ran away on foot.

Authorities eventually located Spolidoro hiding in a port-a-potty near the TD Garden arena.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

His arraignment is scheduled for Thursday. It’s unclear whether he has a lawyer.

One officer crashed his SUV during the pursuit of Spolidoro. WCVB-TV reports the officer is expected to be OK.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.