Police: Boy, 12, shot in head by 15-year-old family member

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a 12-year-old boy has been shot in the head and critically wounded by a 15-year-old family member.

Authorities tell WALB-TV that the boy was hospitalized after the shooting Saturday night at a home in Thomasville in the southern part of the state.

Thomasville Police Capt. Maurice Holmes says the shooting is “being investigated as an assault type of incident.” He adds that the 15-year-old boy is being held at a youth detention center on several charges, including theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct.

The boys’ identities weren’t released because they are juveniles.

Advertisement

Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a probe of the shooting.

___

Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/