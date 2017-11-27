Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: Boy, 12, shot in head by 15-year-old family member

November 27, 2017 11:48 am
 
< a min read
Share       

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a 12-year-old boy has been shot in the head and critically wounded by a 15-year-old family member.

Authorities tell WALB-TV that the boy was hospitalized after the shooting Saturday night at a home in Thomasville in the southern part of the state.

Thomasville Police Capt. Maurice Holmes says the shooting is “being investigated as an assault type of incident.” He adds that the 15-year-old boy is being held at a youth detention center on several charges, including theft by receiving stolen property and reckless conduct.

The boys’ identities weren’t released because they are juveniles.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Police are working with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation in a probe of the shooting.

___

Information from: WALB-TV, http://www.walb.com/

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.