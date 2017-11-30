Police: Man accidentally shoots grandson at target practice

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say a 68-year-old man apparently accidentally shot his grandson in the chest during target practice when the younger man stepped in front his grandfather just as he fired.

Southbridge police said on Facebook that the 22-year-old grandson was taken to the hospital after the shooting at about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Responding officers were told that the men were shooting .22-caliber rifles. The younger man was conscious and kept telling police it wasn’t his grandfather’s fault. The grandfather was distraught.

Police say it does not appear any laws were broken, but the investigation remains open. No names were released because no one has been criminally charged, but police say the older man is from Dudley and his grandson is from Webster.