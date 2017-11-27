Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police say theft suspect shot in mall may have been suicidal

November 27, 2017 7:27 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Police say a shoplifting suspect shot when he pointed a pellet gun at an officer at a busy Dallas-area shopping mall may have been suicidal.

An Arlington police spokesman says 21-year-old William Paul Dodd was a convicted felon and known offender who made a 911 call Sunday in which he threatened to kill officers.

Police Lt. Christopher Cook says officers later tracked the man inside The Parks at Arlington later Sunday after he was accused of stealing sunglasses at a store inside the mall. Cook says the man pulled a replica handgun from his waistband and was shot by an officer.

Authorities say no one else was injured. Cook says Dodd is hospitalized under sedation in critical condition.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

‘Skibird’ lands at McMurdo Station in Antarctica

Today in History

1973: Senate votes to confirm Ford as vice president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4237 0.0169 5.10%
L 2020 26.6253 0.0404 8.16%
L 2030 30.2784 0.0757 11.87%
L 2040 32.9077 0.0966 13.66%
L 2050 19.0287 0.0634 15.29%
G Fund 15.5033 0.0020 1.92%
F Fund 18.0844 -0.0134 3.44%
C Fund 36.5394 0.0768 16.90%
S Fund 47.6260 0.0856 14.35%
I Fund 30.4089 0.2654 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.