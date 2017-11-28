Listen Live Sports

Report: Driver in crash that killed 5 had high drug level

November 28, 2017 12:04 pm
 
WATERBURY, Vt. (AP) — A toxicology report for a man accused of driving the wrong way and causing a crash that killed five teenagers in Vermont last year shows he had elevated levels of a marijuana compound in his system.

Steven Bourgoin pleaded not guilty to five counts of murder in the Williston, Vermont, crash on Interstate 89. Police said he caused the crash before stealing a police cruiser and causing more crashes.

The report, released by state police in Waterbury on Monday and first reported by The Times Argus, shows Bourgoin had 10 nanograms of THC in his system hours after the crash on Oct. 8, 2016. Any level of the drug in Vermont is against the law.

Fentanyl and midazolam also were found. The Department of Public Safety says they could be “therapeutic levels.”

