Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Sheriff: Inmate caught after 2nd jail escape within 3 weeks

November 22, 2017 6:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a fugitive has been captured near Atlanta after escaping from the same county jail in Alabama twice within a three-week span.

The Coosa County Sheriff’s office in Alabama said early Wednesday that 27-year-old Shane Anthony Vernon was taken into custody late Tuesday in DeKalb County, Georgia, just east of Atlanta.

Vernon had been the focus of a nationwide manhunt.

Coosa County Sheriff Terry Wilson said the inmate’s most recent escape happened Sunday afternoon, when he “physically circumvented the security of the jail.”

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Authorities said Vernon had previously escaped Oct. 29 by forcibly removing his restraints and running while being booked into the county jail. He was recaptured the next day after that escape.

Vernon was being held in Alabama on multiple felony charges, including burglary and auto theft.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors connect fueling probe during replenishment-at-sea

Today in History

1963: John F. Kennedy assassinated in Dallas

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.3993 0.0257 5.10%
L 2020 26.5702 0.0618 8.16%
L 2030 30.1787 0.1161 11.87%
L 2040 32.7814 0.1486 13.66%
L 2050 18.9468 0.0976 15.29%
G Fund 15.5003 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0555 0.0155 3.44%
C Fund 36.4867 0.2376 16.90%
S Fund 47.5589 0.4108 14.35%
I Fund 30.0002 0.1212 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.