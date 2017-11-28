Listen Live Sports

State Christmas tree honors boy who planted it, died in ’90s

November 28, 2017 6:11 pm
 
PITTSFORD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont’s state Christmas tree has special meaning to one family.

The 40-foot (12-meter) tree grew in a yard in Pittsford from a seedling a boy brought home from a fair more than two decades ago. It was cut down Tuesday.

John Paul Greene-Eugair died in 1995 at age 16 of complications from cerebral palsy. Diane Eugair says her adopted son loved everything about Christmas.

She wanted to find a place for the tree as a tribute to him two years ago on the 20th anniversary of his death. She says she asked a state legislator to get it in the running to be the state Christmas tree.

A lighting ceremony is planned for Thursday at the Statehouse in Montpelier.

