Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

The Latest: Suspect in police death back in court

November 30, 2017 10:51 am
 
1 min read
Share       

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a mental competency hearing for a man charged in the 2015 death of a New Orleans police officer (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

The suspect in the 2015 death of a New Orleans police officer has returned to the courtroom where he abruptly ended his trial last month by smearing excrement on his head.

Travis Boys was ruled incompetent for trial after the October incident. The judge in the case ordered him evaluated and treated. The issue in Thursday’s hearing is whether he is now competent to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring the state of the hybrid cloud.

Advertisement

Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He was seated at the defense table Thursday, shackled and surrounded by three guards as court began.

The hearing started with the judge warning Boys that he could be removed from court for disruptive behavior.

___

7 a.m.

A hearing is set in New Orleans on the mental competency of a man who brought an abrupt end to his trial in a police officer’s death by smuggling excrement into the courtroom and rubbing it onto his face.

Thursday’s hearing comes six weeks after state District Judge Karen Herman declared Travis Boys incompetent. That October ruling came over the objections of prosecutors who said Boys’ action was a planned stunt to delay his first-degree murder trial in the 2015 shooting death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Herman ordered Boys evaluated and treated to restore his competence so he can be tried.

Holloway was driving Boys to jail in June 2015 when he was shot to death with a gun authorities believe was smuggled into the police SUV.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA installs Christmas tree in Washington headquarters

Today in History

1961: JFK authorizes CIA operation to overthrow Castro

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Nov 29, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4486 0.0003 5.10%
L 2020 26.6827 0.0018 8.16%
L 2030 30.3843 0.0050 11.87%
L 2040 33.0421 0.0070 13.66%
L 2050 19.1169 0.0053 15.29%
G Fund 15.5083 0.0010 1.92%
F Fund 18.0577 -0.0337 3.44%
C Fund 36.8818 -0.0089 16.90%
S Fund 48.0576 0.0625 14.35%
I Fund 30.3231 0.0359 22.15%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.