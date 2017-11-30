The Latest: Suspect in police death back in court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Latest on a mental competency hearing for a man charged in the 2015 death of a New Orleans police officer (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

The suspect in the 2015 death of a New Orleans police officer has returned to the courtroom where he abruptly ended his trial last month by smearing excrement on his head.

Travis Boys was ruled incompetent for trial after the October incident. The judge in the case ordered him evaluated and treated. The issue in Thursday’s hearing is whether he is now competent to stand trial on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

Boys has pleaded not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity. He was seated at the defense table Thursday, shackled and surrounded by three guards as court began.

The hearing started with the judge warning Boys that he could be removed from court for disruptive behavior.

7 a.m.

A hearing is set in New Orleans on the mental competency of a man who brought an abrupt end to his trial in a police officer’s death by smuggling excrement into the courtroom and rubbing it onto his face.

Thursday’s hearing comes six weeks after state District Judge Karen Herman declared Travis Boys incompetent. That October ruling came over the objections of prosecutors who said Boys’ action was a planned stunt to delay his first-degree murder trial in the 2015 shooting death of Officer Daryle Holloway.

Herman ordered Boys evaluated and treated to restore his competence so he can be tried.

Holloway was driving Boys to jail in June 2015 when he was shot to death with a gun authorities believe was smuggled into the police SUV.