10 Things to Know for Wednesday

1. TRUMP POISED TO UPEND DECADES OF US POLICY

The president is forging ahead with plans to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital despite intense Arab, Muslim and European opposition.

2. MEDIA EXEC HIT WITH MISCONDUCT CLAIMS

Former employees who worked with Dylan Howard tell the AP that the top editor for the National Enquirer and other major gossip publications engaged in sexual misconduct in the newsroom.

3. JOHN CONYERS QUITS CONGRESS

The Democrat who spent more than a half-century in the House becomes the first Capitol Hill politician to lose his job amid the recent torrent of sexual misconduct allegations.

4. IOC SUSPENDS RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

As a penalty for systematic doping at the 2014 Sochi Games, Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the upcoming Pyeongchang Olympics, but without their national flag or anthem.

5. ARRESTS ALONG MEXICAN BORDER FALL SHARPLY

The figures suggest that far fewer people are trying to sneak into the U.S. — and that Trump is delivering on his pledge to more strictly control immigration.

6. WHERE WILDFIRES ARE AGAIN WREAKING HAVOC

For the second time in two months, wind-driven fires tear through California communities, leaving buildings in ruins and forcing tens of thousands of people to flee.

7. GOOGLE PULLS YOUTUBE FROM AMAZON GADGETS

The move, part of an escalating feud, is retaliation for Amazon’s refusal to sell some Google products that compete with Amazon gadgets.

8. WHOSE REPORTING WINGS ARE BEING CLIPPED

ABC News says that Brian Ross will no longer cover stories involving Trump following his erroneous report on former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

9. KEY PLAYER IN BRITISH SCANDAL DIES AT 75

Christine Keeler was a central figure in the sex-and-espionage Profumo affair that rocked Cold War Britain and brought down a Conservative government.

10. WHICH RIVALRY SET NEW LOW FOR NASTINESS

Players, fans and the NFL are considering what to do in the aftermath of a Steelers-Bengals game so brutal that it made announcers and viewers cringe.