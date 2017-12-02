Listen Live Sports

2 kids found in raid on polygamist compound; 2 still missing

December 4, 2017 6:49 pm
 
SPRING CITY, Utah (AP) — Utah authorities raided a compound of a polygamist sect in search of four missing children, finding two boys but not their sisters.

An Amber Alert was issued Monday for 8-year-old Dinah and 4-year-old Hattie Coltharp. The alert says the girls are believed to be with a religious leader and associate of their father.

Their father was arrested last week on suspicion of kidnapping and has refused to disclose the children’s location.

Spring City Police Chief Clarke Christensen says the kids, their father and paternal grandparents disappeared in mid-September.

John Coltharp is in jail. Records do not list an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

