2 St. Louis-area cops shot but saved by bulletproof vests

December 14, 2017 10:22 am
 
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, Mo. (AP) — Two St. Louis-area police officers have been shot in the chest, but bulletproof vests apparently saved both from serious injury.

The shooting happened before 8 a.m. Thursday in the St. Louis County town of Bellefontaine Neighbors. The gunman barricaded himself inside a home amid a heavy police presence. Officers are trying to negotiate his surrender.

Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Bob Doerr told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that both officers are going to be OK. He says one is a male sergeant, the other a female patrol officer. Both were conscious and talking after the shooting.

Doerr did not have details about what led to the shooting.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

