1 dead, 3 injured in drive-by shooting during vigil in Ohio

December 14, 2017 3:09 am
 
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — One person has been killed and three others wounded in a drive-by shooting in Ohio during a vigil for a man who was killed on the same street earlier this week.

Police were called to the scene in Columbus shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say one victim, 32-year-old Chaz Robertson, was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Three other people, including a 9-year-old, also were injured and taken to area hospitals.

No arrests have been made. A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

It happened during a vigil for 29-year-old Brandon Meeks, who was shot and killed on Monday.

Police have not said if the shootings are connected.

Robertson was the city’s 132nd homicide victim of 2017.

