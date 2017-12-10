Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Aggressive wild turkey hit by car, injured, taken to vet

December 10, 2017 1:18 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — A wild turkey that’s become semi-famous for chasing pedestrians and bicyclists in Ohio has been struck by a car and injured.

Cleveland.com reports the turkey was struck Thursday in the Akron suburb of Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) Falls and was taken by a wildlife team to an exotic-animal veterinarian for treatment of a broken leg.

The male turkey is named Frank and became aggressive toward people after a female turkey with which he was often seen was struck and killed about a year ago.

A worker at a business in the area where Frank chased people and even vehicles says he might have been separated from a local flock.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The wildlife team hopes to release Frank into an area with a wild turkey flock after his recovery.

___

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: FDR delivers 'date which will live in infamy' speech

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.