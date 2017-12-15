Listen Live Sports

Alabama sextuplets doing well, will stay hospital 6 weeks

December 15, 2017
 
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Doctors say sextuplets born this week in Alabama are doing well.

Their parents, Eric and Courtney Waldrop of Albertville, joined doctors to talk to reporters about the babies Thursday.

Dr. Lee Morris said the three boys and three girls were born about 10 weeks early. Doctors said Monday’s delivery in Huntsville went smoothly, and all six babies were stable and cried at delivery.

The babies will remain at Huntsville Hospital’s high-risk nursery for at least six more weeks. Courtney Waldrop said she has already talked to other parents of large groups of babies for advice and support.

