Brazen burglar swipes guns, ammo from Florida police car

December 6, 2017 7:03 am
 
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (AP) — Authorities are searching for a man who swiped an assault rifle, a stun gun and ammunition from a police cruiser that was parked outside a home in a Florida neighborhood.

The burglary happened early Tuesday morning in a Pembroke Pines neighborhood where an Opa-locka police officer had parked his vehicle.

Pembroke Pines Capt. Al Xiques said in a video posted on YouTube that authorities believe the man was involved in numerous vehicle burglaries that night in the same neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows the man opening the car door and later the trunk to remove the guns and a police vest. He spent several minutes going through the vehicle.

Pembroke Pines is a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

