Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Bulldog mascot collapses, dies during campus festival

December 7, 2017 9:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — A college campus in Rhode Island is in mourning after its bulldog mascot collapsed and died during a campus festival.

Bryant University President Ron Machtley announced on Thursday that the mascot, named Ironclad Tupper I, died peacefully Wednesday night of an apparent stroke.

A posting by Tupper’s caregivers on his Facebook page says he suddenly collapsed in the middle of the school’s Festival of Lights. It says he died doing what he loved — being adored.

Machtley says Tupper was beloved as Bryant’s first official mascot, and was a “wonderful symbol of grit and determination for our students.”

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

He says the university plans to begin a search for Tupper’s replacement immediately, and says he hopes that Tupper II will bring the same sense of pride to the community.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 06, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4419 -0.0072 5.76%
L 2020 26.6514 -0.0212 9.23%
L 2030 30.3081 -0.0445 13.61%
L 2040 32.9372 -0.0588 15.71%
L 2050 19.0433 -0.0399 17.63%
G Fund 15.5154 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1173 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9450 -0.0032 20.49%
S Fund 47.3794 -0.2095 17.67%
I Fund 29.9801 -0.1833 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.