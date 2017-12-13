Listen Live Sports

Catholic university names first lay leader in its history

December 13, 2017 7:47 am
 
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio (AP) — The new president of John Carroll University will be its first lay leader in the 131-year history of the private, Catholic school near Cleveland.

Cleveland.com reports the university board approved a five-year contract for Michael Johnson on Dec. 6. The 61-year-old is the current provost of Babson College in Massachusetts, where he is also a marketing professor.

Johnson will take the place of The Rev. Robert Niehoff, who announced his retirement in March. Johnson also will serve as a professor in the department of management, marketing and supply chain.

His tenure begins July 1 at the school founded by the Society of Jesuits. Salary details weren’t released, but previous presidents who were part of the Society of Jesuits did not take a salary.

Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com

