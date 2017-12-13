Listen Live Sports

...

Chicken, beef spill into Florida road after train hits truck

December 13, 2017 9:03 am
 
< a min read
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — A truckload of chicken and beef spilled across a Florida road when a train hit a disabled semitrailer.

In a report by The Ledger , Lakeland Police officials said a CSX train collided with the truck early Wednesday morning.

CSX officials said the impact split the semitrailer in half, spilling its load of chicken and beef into the road and onto the railroad tracks.

The train was carrying 48 loads of mixed freight and 17 empty cars from Winter Haven to Jacksonville.

No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the crash.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

