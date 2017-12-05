Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Couple charged in girl’s death denied access to living child

December 5, 2017 5:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DALLAS (AP) — A judge has ruled that a suburban Dallas couple facing charges after the death of their adopted 3-year-old daughter may not have any contact with their 3-year-old biological daughter.

District Judge Cheryl Lee Shannon issued the ruling Tuesday after two days of testimony in the case.

Wesley Mathews is charged with first-degree felony injury to a child in the death of Sherin Mathews, who was adopted from India. His wife is charged with child endangerment or abandonment relating to the death.

Investigators previously said Wesley Mathews had said Sherin died after choking while he was forcing her to drink her milk. On Tuesday, Richardson police Detective Jules Farmer testified that Wesley Mathews told officers he held Sherin as she died.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from Air Force, DISA and DIA share insights on defense cloud computing

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 04, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4614 0.0022 5.76%
L 2020 26.7065 0.0020 9.23%
L 2030 30.4214 0.0004 13.61%
L 2040 33.0860 -0.0010 15.71%
L 2050 19.1437 -0.0012 17.63%
G Fund 15.5134 0.0031 2.12%
F Fund 18.0703 -0.0109 3.33%
C Fund 37.0851 -0.0387 20.49%
S Fund 47.9553 -0.1598 17.67%
I Fund 30.2285 0.1072 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.