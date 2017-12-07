Listen Live Sports

DA seeks new judge in Penn State fraternity deadly fall case

December 7, 2017
 
BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors want a new judge to be appointed as they pursue reinstated criminal charges in the death of a pledge after a Penn State fraternity party earlier this year.

The hearing Thursday will determine whether a new district judge will preside over what will be a second preliminary hearing.

District Judge Allen Sinclair in September threw out involuntary manslaughter and aggravated assault charges against eight defendants in the February death of 19-year-old Tim Piazza, of Lebanon, New Jersey.

Other charges were forwarded to county court for trial. Prosecutors recently added additional charges based on recovered footage from the house’s security system.

Authorities say Piazza suffered a fractured skull, damaged spleen and other injuries and consumed a dangerous amount of alcohol the night of a pledge ceremony.

