Driver dies after flying debris goes through windshield

December 8, 2017 5:45 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a driver on a highway near Philadelphia was killed by a piece of debris that a truck hit and sent airborne into the other vehicle’s windshield.

Police say the truck driving in the opposite lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike hit a piece of debris Friday morning. It soared across a concrete barrier on Interstate 276 near Norristown, went through the windshield and hit Gregory Leiber in the head.

The 57-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear what the debris was.

Video on news stations showed a black vehicle stopped at the scene with a hole in the windshield.

Police say they are trying to find the truck that hit the debris as the investigation continues.

