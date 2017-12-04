Listen Live Sports

Famed site of Nashville sit-ins honors past with new eatery

December 4, 2017 9:46 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Civil rights leaders have helped reopen a famed site of sit-ins in 1960, the Woolworth building in downtown Nashville, as a restaurant.

During Monday’s event at the renovated Woolworth on 5th, Rep. John Lewis of Georgia recalled via a webcam when people spit on him and others, put out cigarettes on them and poured coffee on them as they sat at segregated lunch counters at Woolworth and elsewhere in Nashville.

A couple of others who participated in the sit-ins also attended the event run by Lipscomb University.

Restaurant entrepreneur Tom Morales has transformed the space to how it looked in 1960, with the rebuilt counter. It will feature 1950s and 1960s rock and soul music, dancing, spoken word and plays. The building was most recently a Dollar General.

