Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Gay man denied marriage license hopes to unseat county clerk

December 6, 2017 11:36 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — A gay man who was denied a marriage license by a Kentucky county clerk will run to unseat her in 2018.

Democrat David Ermold announced his candidacy Wednesday in Morehead. Ermold is one of several people who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis in 2015 after she refused to issue marriage licenses because she was opposed to same-sex marriage for religious reasons.

In the two years since then, things have quieted down in this Appalachian town. But last month, Davis announced she would run for re-election and face voters for the first time since refusing to issue the licenses. Three other people have also filed to run against her.

But some of those candidates, like many people in Morehead, don’t want to talk about Davis and gay marriage. Ermold does.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
Lifestyle News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

W.Va. National Guard practices swift water rescues

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.