Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Georgia jury acquits ‘citizen journalist’ of felony charges

December 4, 2017 6:48 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DAWSONVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia jury has acquitted a self-proclaimed citizen journalist of the most serious charges she faced after she was arrested while filming a Republican rally in 2014.

The Times of Gainesville reports that Nydia Tisdale was found not guilty on Monday of felony obstruction of an officer and criminal trespass.

The newspaper reports that jurors did convict her of misdemeanor obstruction.

Tisdale was arrested Aug. 23, 2014, during the rally at a pumpkin farm in Dawson County, north of Atlanta. The charges stemmed from an altercation with a sheriff’s captain.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Several local residents who witnessed parts of the encounter testified in her trial.

Tisdale had faced up to five years in prison had she been convicted of the most serious charges.

She is to be sentenced Dec. 18.

Related Topics
Media News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA catches supermoon over D.C.

Today in History

1964: First Medal of Honor awarded for service in Vietnam

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.