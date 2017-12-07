Listen Live Sports

Indicted former Texas officer appeals firing in shooting

December 7, 2017 1:02 pm
 
DALLAS (AP) — A former police officer in a Dallas suburb is appealing his firing for use-of-force violations in the shooting of a black man who was mistaken for a thief while trying to unlock his own truck.

Mesquite Police Chief Charlie Cato said during a news conference Thursday that Derick Wiley is in the process of appealing his firing. He was dismissed for three violations of the department’s policies.

A grand jury indicted Wiley Wednesday on an aggravated assault charge in the non-fatal shooting of Lyndo Jones on Nov. 8. He turned himself in and was released on $300,000 bond.

Police have said Jones was shot twice during a scuffle with officers, but Cato clarified Thursday that Wiley was the only officer on scene when the shots were fired.

