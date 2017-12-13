Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Iowa school bus fire that killed 2 under investigation

December 13, 2017 4:52 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OAKLAND, Iowa (AP) — Local and federal investigators are trying to determine why a fire erupted on a school bus in western Iowa, killing a student and the bus driver.

The fire occurred Tuesday morning after the bus picked up a student at a farm southeast of Oakland, Iowa, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) east of Omaha, Nebraska.

Sixteen-year-old Megan Klindt and 74-year-old Donnie Hendricks died in the fire.

Fire investigators and representatives of the National Transportation Safety Board examined the charred remains of the bus Wednesday.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

John Reynolds, a chief deputy with the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office, says a timeline for the fire investigation hasn’t been determined.

NTSB spokesman Keith Holloway says the agency may issue its preliminary findings within 30 days, but its full investigation could take at least a year.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Navy diver performs underwater cutting operations

Today in History

1918: Wilson makes first presidential visit to Europe

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.