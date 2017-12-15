Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Jurors award $3M to teen molested by California teacher

December 15, 2017 6:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jurors have awarded nearly $3 million in damages to a teenager molested by a Southern California teacher.

Thursday’s verdict came in a personal injury lawsuit against the Hacienda La Puente Unified School District.

David Park taught at Los Altos High School in Hacienda Heights. He’s acknowledged sexually abusing two students and served prison time.

The suit was filed on behalf of a girl who was molested at 15. She’s now 18. Her lawyers say she suffers from depression and post-traumatic stress.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Advertisement

Jurors found the school district only partially liable. Park was found more culpable but was dropped from the suit, reducing the actual award of $8 million.

The district says the verdict mostly blames Park but serves as a reminder that it must be vigilant in protecting students.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NRC chief visits Argentine nuclear plant

Today in History

Dec. 15, 1998: House announces Clinton impeachment

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4853 -0.0133 5.76%
L 2020 26.7477 -0.0356 9.23%
L 2030 30.4804 -0.0713 13.61%
L 2040 33.1537 -0.0930 15.71%
L 2050 19.1832 -0.0622 17.63%
G Fund 15.5234 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.1345 0.0099 3.33%
C Fund 37.2839 -0.1465 20.49%
S Fund 47.5187 -0.3896 17.67%
I Fund 30.3193 -0.0489 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.