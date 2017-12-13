Listen Live Sports

Jury takes up case of Iowa woman charged in starvation death

December 13, 2017 4:56 pm
 
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Jurors are deliberating the case of an Iowa woman charged in the starvation death of her 16-year-old daughter.

The Des Moines Register reports that lawyers gave closing arguments Monday in the trial of 43-year-old Nicole Finn, of West Des Moines. She has pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping and child endangerment in the October 2016 death of 16-year-old Natalie Finn, who weighed 85 pounds when she died.

Prosecutor Nan Horvat says Nicole Finn sought to kill and torment three of her children, including Natalie. Horvat told jurors that prosecutors proved their case “beyond all doubt.”

Defense lawyer Jennifer Larson says her client was detached from reality.

Nicole Finn’s ex-husband, Joe Finn, has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, neglect or abandonment and child endangerment. He wasn’t living with the rest of the family when Natalie died. His trial will begin Jan. 8.

