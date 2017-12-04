Listen Live Sports

Man charged in shooting death of Salvation Army worker

December 4, 2017 3:50 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — A Cleveland man accused of fatally shooting a Salvation Army worker who was going out to collect money at one of the charity’s kettles is being held on $5 million bond.

Police say the shooting happened Saturday as 21-year-old Jared Plesec was leaving the lobby of his apartment complex and wearing his Salvation Army uniform. A spokesman for the charity says Plesec died with a Bible in his hands.

Prosecutors have charged 27-year-old William Jones with aggravated murder. He appeared in court Monday.

Investigators say Jones ran away after the shooting and stole four cars before police surrounded and arrested him. Police say he shot a woman in the leg during one of the carjackings.

Court records don’t indicate whether Jones has an attorney.

