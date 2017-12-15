Listen Live Sports

Man gets 45 years for girlfriend’s bubble wrap suffocation

December 15, 2017 11:06 am
 
BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man who prosecutors say killed his girlfriend by suffocating her with bubble wrap has been sentenced to 45 years in prison.

Prosecutors in Beaufort County said a jury found 56-year-old Nick Evangelista guilty Thursday of murder.

Assistant Solicitor Hunter Swanson says it probably took three to five minutes for 55-year-old Rebecca Melton to die after Evangelista put the green bubble wrap over her mouth in the Hilton Head Island apartment they shared in August 2014.

Swanson said in a statement Melton was naked and had no way to fight back.

In a confession to investigators, Evangelista says Melton got crazy and violent after she drank and he eventually got physical when they argued too.

Evangelista said he passed out after covering Melton’s mouth.

