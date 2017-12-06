Listen Live Sports

Man sentenced to 15 years for vandalizing Florida mosque

December 6, 2017 5:03 am
 
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man who vandalized a Florida mosque by smashing windows and lights with a machete and leaving bacon at the scene pleaded guilty to criminal mischief to a place of worship.

The state attorney’s office serving Brevard and Seminole counties said Michael Wolfe was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 15 years of probation after he pleaded guilty Tuesday. The sentence had a hate crime enhancement.

The 37-year-old was sentenced as a habitual offender. Titusville police arrested Wolfe in January 2016 after the New Year’s Day vandalism. A surveillance video showed him smashing lights, cameras and windows with a machete.

Bacon was left by the front door. Consumption of pork and pork products made from pork is forbidden in Islam.

