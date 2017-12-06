Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Man whose relatives died mysteriously denies allegations

December 6, 2017 5:35 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man denied in court papers Wednesday allegations that he killed his millionaire grandfather in 2013 and claims he doesn’t know the whereabouts of his mother who disappeared after a boat they were on sank off Rhode Island.

Nathan Carman has been called a suspect in the shooting death of 87-year-old real estate developer John Chakalos in Connecticut. No one’s been arrested.

He has also been questioned about the day his boat sank with his mother, Linda Carman, on it. She’s presumed dead. He said he doesn’t know if anyone has seen his mother since their fishing trip in 2016.

In July, the three sisters of Linda Carman filed a lawsuit in New Hampshire accusing Nathan Carman of killing Chakalos and possibly his mother. They’ve asked a judge to block Nathan Carman from collecting money from his grandfather’s estate. Chakalos left more than $29 million to his four daughters, including Linda Carman, and $7 million of that money could go to Nathan Carman.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

The sisters’ attorney, Dan Small, has said all the evidence points to Nathan Carman as the killer. If the family wins the lawsuit, Small has said any money that would have gone to Carman would go to investigate the death of John Chakalos and Linda Carman.

Nathan Carman on Wednesday moved to dismiss the lawsuit, saying Chakalos wasn’t a resident of New Hampshire at the time of his death.

The family on Wednesday insisted in a statement that Chakalos was a “long time resident of Chesterfield, New Hampshire, and a well-known, active member of the community.”

“The groundless claims and denials contained in Nathan Carman’s response filing do not reflect reality, and we are confident the legal process will recognize this,” Small said.

In the sisters’ lawsuit, lawyers for the family said that no has seen Linda Carman since she boarded the boat, the Chicken Pox, with Nathan Carman. In their motion to dismiss, lawyers for Nathan Carman said he “lacks sufficient information to either admit or deny” that he was the last to see his mother.

Nathan Carman has acknowledged that he patched some holes on the 31-foot-long boat with marine putty before going fishing with his mother but insisted the boat was seaworthy. Insurance companies claimed in court earlier this year that “incomplete, improper, and faulty repairs” were made the day before the boat sank.

        Get the latest government shutdown news.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Webb telescope emerges from cryogenic test chamber

Today in History

1884: Washington Monument completed

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 05, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4491 -0.0123 5.76%
L 2020 26.6726 -0.0339 9.23%
L 2030 30.3526 -0.0688 13.61%
L 2040 32.9960 -0.0900 15.71%
L 2050 19.0832 -0.0605 17.63%
G Fund 15.5144 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0938 0.0235 3.33%
C Fund 36.9482 -0.1369 20.49%
S Fund 47.5889 -0.3664 17.67%
I Fund 30.1634 -0.0651 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.