Mother who ‘blacked out’ during baby’s death gets 13 years

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A woman who drank multiple shots of liquor and smoked marijuana on the night of her infant son’s death was ordered Wednesday to serve 13 years in prison.

A judge imposed the sentence on Miranda Hopkins, 32, of Troy, a month after she was convicted of manslaughter in Waldo County Superior Court.

Hopkins initially told police she “blacked out” last January and awoke to find her 7-week-old son, Jaxson, cold and “beat to hell.” She told police one of her two autistic sons may have been responsible for the baby’s injuries. The baby’s cause of death was listed as blunt force head injuries.

Justice Robert Murray cited her refusal to accept responsibility and attempts to place blame on her sons, who are now living with their father, during the sentencing hearing.

Advertisement

Hopkins apologized and thanked family and friends who stood behind her. “I don’t know what else to say,” she said.

The judge allowed her to begin serving her sentence on Dec. 26, so she could be home with her ailing father at Christmas.

The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years. After completing her 13-year sentence, Hopkins will serve four years of probation during which she will be required to submit to random drug and alcohol testing.

___

This story has been corrected to show sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, not Thursday.