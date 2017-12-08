Listen Live Sports

Murder charge filed in St. Louis accident that killed boy

December 8, 2017 11:31 pm
 
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A suspected carjacker who hit a family’s vehicle last spring, killing a 9-year-old boy, is now charged with murder.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged 17-year-old Darian Cummings with second-degree murder Friday in the death of Caleb Lee.

Police say the boy had just returned from a Disney World trip with relatives on April 25 when a car he was in was hit by a vehicle that was fleeing police. Caleb died May 5.

Cummings’ bond is set at $1 million.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cummings, who was 16 when the crash occurred, was certified on Thursday to be tried as an adult.

Another male suspect, who is 16, is in the custody of the county juvenile court.

Online court records don’t identify an attorney for Cummings.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

