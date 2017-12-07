Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Murder conviction for Montana man who set woman on fire

December 7, 2017 8:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A federal jury in Montana has found a man guilty of strangling a woman, pouring gasoline on her and setting her on fire. She died more than two months later.

Jurors on Thursday convicted 20-year-old Dimarzio Swade Sanchez guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2016 death of 28-year-old Roylynn Rides Horse.

Sanchez faces a mandatory life sentence when at his March 29 sentencing.

Co-defendant Angelica Whiteman pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree murder for beating and strangling Rides Horse on the Crow Indian Reservation.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Prosecutors say the group was drinking and driving around when Whiteman and Rides Horse got into a fight that continued after Sanchez parked the car.

A passerby found Rides Horse 14 hours after the attack, suffering from third-degree burns and frostbite.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Architect of the Capitol lights Christmas tree

Today in History

1941: Japan bombs Pearl Harbor

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 07, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4537 0.0118 5.76%
L 2020 26.6824 0.0310 9.23%
L 2030 30.3699 0.0618 13.61%
L 2040 33.0179 0.0807 15.71%
L 2050 19.0977 0.0544 17.63%
G Fund 15.5164 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0799 -0.0374 3.33%
C Fund 37.0601 0.1151 20.49%
S Fund 47.7578 0.3784 17.67%
I Fund 30.0362 0.0561 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.