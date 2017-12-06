Listen Live Sports

New Jersey town to pay $650K to settle ticket quota lawsuit

December 6, 2017 6:57 am
 
MENDHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey town has agreed to pay $650,000 to settle claims that a police officer was denied a promotion when he refused to target young drivers to meet a ticket quota.

Mendham Township Patrol Officer Robert Wysokowski claimed in a whistleblower lawsuit that a supervisor directed him to pull over cars carrying younger drivers in order to meet department quotas in 2005. Wysokowski said he was reprimanded, given low ratings and denied two promotions after he refused to comply.

The supervisor retired last year after being promoted to police chief. He denied the allegations when Wysokowski filed suit in 2014.

Attorneys for Wysokowski and the township both say the dispute has been resolved.

Wysokowski is still employed as a patrolman.

