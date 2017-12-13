Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

‘Nobody saved us’: Man describes childhood in abusive ‘cult’

December 13, 2017 2:53 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SPINDALE, N.C. (AP) — Jamey Anderson fled Word of Faith Fellowship church when he was 18, but he’s not free. More than a decade later, he still struggles to find his footing in a world he doesn’t understand, having been raised, as he puts it, in a “cult.”

Night terrors jolt him awake and he fears people will think he’s delusional if he discusses his experiences in the secretive evangelical sect because the stories seem unbelievable. Worst of all is the suffocating anguish that rushes in when he looks back on what he calls a childhood of beatings and isolation.

Anderson was a toddler when his mother joined Word of Faith. He describes his childhood as nothing short of hell.

        Federal Insights: Learn how agency and industry experts are exploring implications of the cybersecurity executive order.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

NORAD volunteers poised to track Santa

Today in History

2000: Supreme Court action makes Bush president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 12, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4921 0.0036 5.76%
L 2020 26.7720 0.0079 9.23%
L 2030 30.5349 0.0140 13.61%
L 2040 33.2261 0.0169 15.71%
L 2050 19.2328 0.0106 17.63%
G Fund 15.5214 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0682 -0.0085 3.33%
C Fund 37.4464 0.0591 20.49%
S Fund 47.8254 -0.1048 17.67%
I Fund 30.3180 0.0234 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.