North Carolina retirement community apologizes for calendar

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina retirement community has apologized for distributing a calendar featuring a racially tinged caricature of a slave.

WWAY-TV in Wilmington reports the Bradley Creek Health Center at Carolina Bay circulated a community calendar Dec. 1 with a 1920s Christmas greeting card featuring the image of a black woman portrayed as a “mammy,” a slave who took care of white children. Dictionary.com notes the term is “disparaging and offensive.”

Officials of the community said they weren’t aware of the image, adding there was no approval process for the calendar. They said the calendars were immediately removed, adding, “the thoughtless choice by one employee to use this image is not in any way a reflection of this organization’s values or culture.”

The story was first reported by The Wilmington Journal.

