Northern California house fire spreads, forces evacuations

December 12, 2017 4:15 am
 
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say evacuations are under way in Northern California after a house fire spread to surrounding homes.

The East Bay Times reports the fires began late Monday with a single fire at a two-story house under construction in the hills east of Oakland.

Firefighters with the Oakland Fire Department were battling blazes as embers rained down on million-dollar homes in the surrounding streets.

No word was immediately available on any injuries.

Some Oakland firefighters were in Southern California, helping battle the fifth-largest wildfire in state history.

