Officer accused of trading sex for lesser charges sentenced

December 8, 2017 2:38 pm
 
WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who prosecutors say traded sexual acts for lesser charges is going to prison.

A judge in Gloucester County on Friday sentenced former Monroe Township Patrolman Robert Marzi to two concurrent three-year sentences. The 30-year-old will be eligible for parole in two years.

Under a plea agreement, Marzi pleaded guilty to official misconduct.

Prosecutors say Marzi was on duty when he offered to help a woman with her charges in 2016 in exchange for a sex act. Prosecutors say he offered to help another woman with her motor vehicle citation later that year if she performed a similar act.

