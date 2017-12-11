Ohio infants relocated because of smoke in hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say up to 10 infants have been relocated safely away from smoke in a southwest Ohio hospital.

Dayton District Fire Chief James Rose tells the Dayton Daily News that Miami Valley Hospital staffers moved the babies from the Berry Women’s Center before firefighters arrived in response to the smoke. He says the smoke came from an overheated motor and that crews were able to clear the smoke with ventilation.

Rose said early Monday that most of the smoke was contained from spreading.

He says there were no injuries.