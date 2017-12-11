Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Ohio infants relocated because of smoke in hospital

December 11, 2017 7:26 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Fire officials say up to 10 infants have been relocated safely away from smoke in a southwest Ohio hospital.

Dayton District Fire Chief James Rose tells the Dayton Daily News that Miami Valley Hospital staffers moved the babies from the Berry Women’s Center before firefighters arrived in response to the smoke. He says the smoke came from an overheated motor and that crews were able to clear the smoke with ventilation.

Rose said early Monday that most of the smoke was contained from spreading.

He says there were no injuries.

        Federal Insights: Learn the latest best practices and technologies to protect your organization from email-derived fraud.

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

SecDef Mattis cheers on Army football team

Today in History

1941: Germany, Italy declare war on US

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 08, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4730 0.0193 5.76%
L 2020 26.7293 0.0469 9.23%
L 2030 30.4584 0.0885 13.61%
L 2040 33.1307 0.1128 15.71%
L 2050 19.1714 0.0737 17.63%
G Fund 15.5174 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0783 -0.0016 3.33%
C Fund 37.2675 0.2074 20.49%
S Fund 47.9175 0.1597 17.67%
I Fund 30.1497 0.1135 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.