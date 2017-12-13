Listen Live Sports

Ohio teacher seen in video tackling student is suspended

December 13, 2017 8:59 am
 
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — School authorities in northeast Ohio say a high school teacher has been suspended with pay and is under investigation after a cellphone video surfaced showing him tackling a student inside a classroom.

The Canton Repository reports the Canton City Schools superintendent said in a statement that the McKinley High School teacher’s behavior was “disturbing and unprofessional.”

The short video recorded Dec. 4 shows the teacher touching a male student’s arm, prompting the student to pull away. The teacher then wraps his arm around the student’s neck and takes him to the floor.

It’s unclear what prompted the encounter.

The student served a one-day suspension for insubordination before the video surfaced.

The 48-year-old teacher previously had his teaching license suspended for 60 days in 2015 after being convicted of domestic violence.

___

Information from: The Repository, http://www.cantonrep.com

