Oklahoma killing highlights issues in domestic abuse cases

December 9, 2017 11:21 am
 
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma prosecutor is reviewing the case of a woman who police say killed her husband after he was given probation on a domestic violence charge.

Christina Maria Mason told Oklahoma City police she fatally shot her husband when he attacked her with a knife Nov. 29, two days after being sentenced. Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater says Mason refused to testify against her husband. The case highlights a common struggle for authorities: how to stop abusers when victims won’t testify.

Prater said many victims recant their initial statements or fail to show up in court.

The director of the Oklahoma Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault said many victims are afraid their testimony will mean being hurt again, so they are scared.

