Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 11-year-old driving ATV crashes, killing 8-year-old

December 3, 2017 10:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Officials say an 8-year-old Pennsylvania girl riding in an all-terrain vehicle driven by an 11-year-old died when the vehicle crashed and flipped on its side.

Pennsylvania State Police said in an incident report Sunday the unnamed girl died after the vehicle tried to make a left turn on a gravel road at high speed in Tioga County.

Authorities say the vehicle flipped sideways, rotated completely and then tipped over, pinning the passengers.

Police say the 8-year-old and a 16-year-old girl were listed as passengers in the Arctic Cat vehicle, when it crashed on Friday. None of them were identified.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

The 11-year-old and 16-year-old were transported to hospitals. The severity of their injuries is unknown.

Police say all three were from Roaring Branch, Pennsylvania.

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.