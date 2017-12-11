Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
Police: 2-year-old Utah girl killed by sibling handling gun

December 11, 2017 7:26 pm
 
BALLARD, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Utah girl has died after being fatally shot while her sibling was handling a gun.

The Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said Monday that the child was accidentally shot in her home Sunday by an older sibling who was moving the gun from one room to another.

The sheriff’s office says in a statement that the gun had been leaning against a wall inside the home since Saturday after being brought back from a hunting trip.

The girl’s parents took her to the hospital, where she died.

Messages seeking additional details from the sheriff and chief deputy were not immediately returned.

Ballard has a population of about 850 people and is about 150 miles (240 kilometers) southeast of Salt Lake City.

