Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
U.S. News
 
...

Police: 4th suspect arrested in deaths of teens found in car

December 2, 2017 1:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the killings of two teens found dead in a car in the Maryland suburbs of Washington the night before their high school graduation.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that 25-year-old Rony Alexander Galicia of Germantown was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have said a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired the night of June 5. Responding officers found 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov with apparent gunshot wounds in a car in Montgomery Village. Both died at the scene.

The police statement says DNA at the crime scene belonged to Galicia. Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

        Federal Insights: IT execs from SBA, NARA and GSA share how to keep data secure in a hybrid environment

Advertisement

Related Topics
U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Fed Photo of the Day

Customs and Border Protection K-9 inspects mail room

Today in History

1824: House elects John Q. Adams president

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Dec 01, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 19.4592 -0.0110 5.76%
L 2020 26.7045 -0.0325 9.23%
L 2030 30.4210 -0.0676 13.61%
L 2040 33.0870 -0.0881 15.71%
L 2050 19.1449 -0.0593 17.63%
G Fund 15.5103 0.0010 2.12%
F Fund 18.0812 0.0521 3.33%
C Fund 37.1238 -0.0737 20.49%
S Fund 48.1151 -0.1247 17.67%
I Fund 30.1213 -0.2477 23.44%
Closing price updated at approximately 6pm ET each business day. More at tsp.gov.