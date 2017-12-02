Police: 4th suspect arrested in deaths of teens found in car

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (AP) — A fourth suspect has been arrested in the killings of two teens found dead in a car in the Maryland suburbs of Washington the night before their high school graduation.

Montgomery County police said in a statement that 25-year-old Rony Alexander Galicia of Germantown was arrested Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Police have said a 911 caller reported the sound of shots fired the night of June 5. Responding officers found 17-year-old Shadi Adi Najjar and 18-year-old Artem Ziberov with apparent gunshot wounds in a car in Montgomery Village. Both died at the scene.

The police statement says DNA at the crime scene belonged to Galicia. Court records don’t list an attorney who could speak on his behalf.