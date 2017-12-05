Listen Live Sports

Police: Divers locate object believed to be boat that sank

December 5, 2017 6:53 pm
 
NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say divers have located an object they believe to be the fishing boat that sank off Nantucket, leaving four people in distress.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the 69-foot Misty Blue around 6 p.m. Monday. A nearby fishing boat rescued two of the four crewmembers — the captain and a crewman — and brought them to a Coast Guard vessel, but two remained missing Tuesday.

State police say divers located a large object believed to be the vessel on Tuesday. Weather and ocean conditions prevented them from investigating further. Divers plan to return on Thursday.

Atlantic Cape Fisheries, the ship owner, identified the two missing crewmembers as 44-year-old Michael Roberts and 32-year-old Jonathan Saraiva.

Authorities say the two rescued crewmembers were in good condition.

