Police identify man arrested after Baltimore car chase

December 16, 2017 2:19 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities have identified the man they said led police on a wild chase through the streets of Baltimore before being arrested on Friday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police identified Mausean Carter on Saturday. The 30-year-old Carter allegedly shot wildly at officers and pedestrians as he led cruisers on a chase for at least 20 minutes.

Several were injured during the chase, including a police officer.

Carter is charged with several crimes, including first-degree murder. Police said Friday the suspect in the car chase was a gunman responsible for a late Thursday triple shooting that resulted in a death. They also believe he was behind a non-fatal shooting in Baltimore last week.

A news conference is scheduled Monday.

