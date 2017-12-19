Listen Live Sports

Police: Mississippian shoots 2, sets fires, hides in trailer

December 19, 2017 3:15 pm
 
JAYESS, Miss. (AP) — Officials say they’ve surrounded a man in a mobile home in rural south Mississippi after he shot and killed another man and wounded a woman.

Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Warren Strain says officers are on the scene near Jayess in Lawrence County.

Strain says the incident began before noon Tuesday, and that the man set two structures on fire in addition to the shootings. Strain says the man does not appear to have fired at officers.

Strain says investigators are still gathering information on what caused the incident.

